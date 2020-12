Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 17:17 Hits: 1

A research team has produced a semi-artificial electrode that could convert light energy into other forms of energy in biosolar cells. The technique is based on the photosynthesis protein Photosystem I from cyanobacteria. The group showed that they could couple their system with an enzyme that used the converted light energy to produce hydrogen.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201221121737.htm