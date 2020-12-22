Droughts, viruses and road networks: Trends that will impact our forests

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 18:20 Hits: 2

A new study assembled an array of experts to highlight major trends that will impact the world's forests, and the people living around them, in the decade ahead. These trends include drought, viral outbreaks and vast infrastructure expansions across the globe. According to the researchers, a global strategy for human-nature interaction must be developed if we intend on ensuring the survival of both.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201222132022.htm