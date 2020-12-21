The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Variety: Spice of life for bumble bees

The yield and quality of many crops benefit from pollination, but it isn't just honey bees that do this work: bumble bees also have a role. A team has used innovative molecular biological methods and traditional microscopy to investigate the pollen collecting behavior of honey bees and bumble bees in agricultural landscapes. It turns out bumble bees take much more pollen from different plant species than honey bees to satisfy their need for protein.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201221134205.htm

