Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 18:42 Hits: 0

In order to improve their understanding of how CTCL develops in hopes of developing new therapies, a team of scientists conducted a series of studies. They demonstrate that decreased expression of the protein SATB1 contributes to CTCL development and that drugs that cause SATB1 to become re-expressed may be potential treatment options for this disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201221134209.htm