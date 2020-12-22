Antibiotics for C-sections effective after umbilical cord clamped

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Antibiotics for cesarean section births are just as effective when they're given after the umbilical cord is clamped as before clamping - the current practice - and could benefit newborns' developing microbiomes, according to new research. The study, by far the largest of its kind, challenges current recommendations for antibiotic use. Administering antibiotics after clamping does not increase the risk of infection at the site of C-section incisions, the study concludes.

