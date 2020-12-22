The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pandemic and forthcoming stimulus funds could bring climate targets in sight -- or not

Category: Environment Hits: 4

The lockdowns that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic have reduced greenhouse gas emissions. However, in the recovery phase, emissions could rise to levels above those projected before the pandemic. It all depends on how the stimulus money that governments inject into their economies is spent. A team of scientists has quantified how different recovery scenarios may affect global emissions and climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201222132037.htm

