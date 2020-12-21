EPA Proposal Increases Flexibility, Reduces Burden under TSCA Fees Program

Category: Environment Hits: 1
WASHINGTON (December 21, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released for public comment proposed updates to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Fees Rule. TSCA requires that EPA collect fees from chemical manufacturers and processors to help fund implementation to ensure that public health and the environment continue to be protected. Prior to this proposal, the agency engaged in an open and transparent dialogue with a wide range of stakeholders. These discussions helped inform a proposal that reflects real-world situations, narrows the broad scope of current requirements, significantly reduces the burden on American businesses, and increases the flexibility for surrounding TSCA fees requirements.
Specifically, the proposed updates to the original 2018 TSCA Fees Rule include:
Additionally, EPA’s proposal adds new fee categories associated with new chemicals activities.
EPA will accept public comments on the proposal for 45 days in docket EPA-HQ-OPPT-2020-0493 on www.regulations.gov[1]. EPA will use these comments to inform the final rule which the agency plans to issue in 2021.
Learn more about the proposed revisions to the TSCA Fees Rule https://www.epa.gov/tsca-fees[2]
Background
The 2016 amendments to TSCA provided EPA with expanded authority to collect fees from chemical manufacturers, importers, and in some cases, processors, to help defray the costs associated with overall TSCA implementation efforts. TSCA further required EPA to establish a fee structure by rule. EPA finalized the TSCA Fees Rule in October 2018. TSCA also directs EPA to review and, if necessary, adjust fees every three years.
In March 2020, the agency announced its plan to initiate a new rulemaking process to update the fees rul[3]e to resolve implementation issues raised by stakeholders. Today’s proposal includes revisions to address these issues.
