Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 19:05 Hits: 2

The current COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge of interest in the study of infectious disease transmission, and how control measures could change the course of the pandemic. New research examines the history of recorded smallpox epidemics in London.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201221140501.htm