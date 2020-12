Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 23:34 Hits: 2

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday tightened standards for how much lead can remain as dust on surfaces such as floors and window sills after lead removal activities, in a move that environmentalists said doesn't go far enough....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/531200-epa-tightens-lead-dust-standards-while-environmentalists-want-more