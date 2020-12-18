The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New curriculum improves students' understanding of electric circuits in schools

The topic of electricity often poses difficulties for many secondary school students in physics lessons. Researchers have now developed and empirically evaluated a new, intuitive curriculum as part of a major comparative study. The result: not only do secondary school students gain a better conceptual understanding of electric circuits, but teachers also perceive the curriculum as a significant improvement in their teaching.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201218112500.htm

