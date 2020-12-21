The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Big step with small whirls

Category: Environment Hits: 10

Skyrmions are small magnetic objects that could revolutionize the data storage industry and also enable new computer architectures. However, there are a number of challenges that need to be overcome. A team of researchers has succeeded for the first time in producing a tunable multilayer system in which two different types of skyrmions - the future bits for '0' and '1' - can exist at room temperature.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201221121728.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version