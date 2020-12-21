Bipartisan Coalition of Governors Unveil Final Regional Transportation Program

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan coalition of Eastern jurisdictions that are part of the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) today announced a final Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been reached, which details the program’s design.

The MOU includes a series of ambitious state-level actions, including a commitment to cut carbon pollution from on-road vehicles by 30 percent, allocating at least 35 percent of program benefits to disadvantaged communities, creating equity advisory boards within each state, tracking program outcomes for equity, emissions reductions and investment allocation, and other support mechanisms as the region transitions to a clean transportation future.

A statement follows from Kit Kennedy, Senior Director of Climate & Clean Energy at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Transportation is the lifeblood of our communities—and yet decades of disinvestment have meant an outdated, polluting, and inequitable system. That is why it is encouraging to see a bipartisan coalition of governors join together on this innovative effort to protect public health, tackle climate change and transform our transportation network for the better. Now more than ever, our leaders need to invest in healthier, more sustainable and equitable transportation solutions that meet the needs of residents across the region. While much work remains, this is an important step in the right direction.”

