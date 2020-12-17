The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Boosting vegetable oil production in plant leaves

A professor has found a way to boost the production of triacylglycerol -- the main component of vegetable oil -- in plant leaves, a technique that could allow producers to harvest oil from large, leafy plants that also have other uses. Sorghum, for example -- a global source of grain prized for its drought-resistant qualities -- could serve a dual role as a source of vegetable oil, creating a more efficient and valuable crop.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201217135235.htm

