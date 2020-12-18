King of the Cave: New centipede on top of the food chain in the sulphurous-soaked Movile

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 December 2020

A new species of endemic, troglobiont centipede was discovered by an international team of scientists in the Romanian cave Movile: a unique underground ecosystem, isolated several millions years ago during the Neogene, whose animal life only exists because of the chemosynthetic bacteria. As the largest Movile's inhabitant, the new species can easily be crowned as the 'king' of this 'hellish' ecosystem.

