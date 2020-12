Articles

People hospitalized with COVID-19 and neurological problems including stroke and confusion, have a higher risk of dying than other COVID-19 patients, according to a new study. These findings have the potential to identify and focus treatment efforts on individuals most at risk and could decrease COVID-19 deaths.

