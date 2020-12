Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 13:41 Hits: 6

Scientists have used machine intelligence to improve the accuracy and reliability of a powerful brain-mapping technique, a new study reports. Their development gives researchers more confidence in using the technique to untangle the human brain's wiring and to better understand the changes in this wiring that accompany neurological or mental disorders such as Parkinson's or Alzheimer's disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201218084117.htm