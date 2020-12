Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 6

Construction of President Trump’s border wall moved forward last year even after government scientists said it could harm a nearby wildlife refuge, according to an internal report obtained by The Hill.The report, obtained through a Freedom of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/530757-government-scientists-predicted-border-wall-construction-could-harm