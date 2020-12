Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 11:10 Hits: 7

News of Rep. Deb Haaland’s (D-N.M.) historic selection as Interior Secretary has generated an emotional response from Native Americans eager to see representation in government.President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday selected Haaland to head the...

