Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 18:53 Hits: 3

Earth's climate system is largely determined by the differences in temperature between the tropics and the poles. Global warming is likely to cause global atmospheric circulation to change and progressively revert to a situation similar to that of 5,000 to 10,000 years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201217135325.htm