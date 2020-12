Articles

Friday, 18 December 2020

On this week's Eco Africa, we visit a man in Ghana who is showing former hunters how to get back to a balanced ecosystem, meet a Masai climate change warrior, and try out backpacks made from pineapples and cacti.

