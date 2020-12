Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 20:03 Hits: 0

When civil war broke out in Mozambique more than 40 years ago, it largely spelled doom for animals in Gorongosa National Park, a 1,500-square-mile reserve on the floor of the southern end of the Great African Rift Valley, in the heart of the country. As the decades-long fighting spilled over into the reserve, many of the creatures became casualties of the conflict.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201214150340.htm