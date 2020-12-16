EPA Region 2 Awards Grants to Student Teams in New Jersey and New York for Innovative Technology Projects

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 05:00 Hits: 6

NEW YORK – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark and New York University as winners of its People, Prosperity and Planet (P3) grant program for their innovative approaches to water treatment, waste management and PFAS remediation. Nationwide, 32 student teams will receive approximately $792,036 in funding to develop and demonstrate projects that help address environmental and public health challenges.

“As EPA celebrates its 50th anniversary, this month, we are highlighting ways the agency supports the next generation of environmental leaders,” said Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, EPA’s Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Science and EPA Science Advisor. “The P3 program helps foster environmental education among students to support the next generation of scientists and engineers working to tackle some of today’s most pressing environmental issues.

The Phase I teams will receive grants of up to $25,000 each which serve as their proof of concept. This year’s winners are addressing a variety of research topics including efforts to reduce microplastics waste and food waste, creating innovative and solar-driven nanomaterials, building a stand-alone water treatment system that can provide potable water for indoor use in single family homes, and removing PFAS from water using liquid extractions. These teams are also eligible to compete for a Phase II grant of up to $100,000 to further implement their design in a real-world setting.

Phase I grantees include student teams from the following universities:

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, N.J. Induction-Surface-Heating Membrane Distillation

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, N.J. Microwave-Catalytic Membrane for PFAS Degradation

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, N.J. Remediation of PFAS-contaminated Soil and Sediment

New York University, New York, N.Y. Urban Food Lab: Composting Plastic in Aquaponics



To learn more about the P3 Phase I winners, visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/655/records_per_page/ALL

Background:

The P3 program is a two-phase research grants program that challenges students to research, develop and design innovative projects addressing environmental and public health challenges. Phase I serves as a “proof of concept,” where teams are awarded a $25,000 grant to develop their idea and showcase their research in the spring at EPA's National Student Design Expo. These teams are then eligible to compete for a Phase II grant of up to $100,000 to implement their design in a real-world setting.

For more information on the P3 Program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/P3

To learn more about EPA’s 50th anniversary, visit: https://www.epa.gov/50

