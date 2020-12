Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 18:47 Hits: 5

By monitoring the cosmos with a radio telescope array, an international team of scientists has detected radio bursts emanating from the constellation Bo├Âtes. The signal could be the first radio emission collected from a planet beyond our solar system.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201216134701.htm