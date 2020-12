Articles

Air pollution was listed as a cause of death in the United Kingdom for the first time, with a coroner ruling that it "made a material contribution" to the death of 9-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah.Kissi-Debrah died in 2013 after a severe asthma...

