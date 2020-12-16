EPA Awards Grants to 32 Student Teams for Innovative Technology Projects

WASHINGTON (December 16, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced approximately $792,036 in funding for 32 student teams through its People, Prosperity and the Planet (P3) grant program. Each team will receive funding to develop and demonstrate projects that help address environmental and public health challenges.

“As EPA celebrates its 50th anniversary, this month, we are highlighting ways the agency supports the next generation of environmental leaders,” said Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, EPA’s Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Science and EPA Science Advisor. “The P3 program helps foster environmental education among students to support the next generation of scientists and engineers working to tackle some of today’s most pressing environmental issues.”

The Phase I teams will receive grants of up to $25,000 each which serve as their proof of concept. This year’s winners are addressing a variety of research topics including efforts to reduce microplastics waste and food waste, creating innovative and solar-driven nanomaterials, building a stand-alone water treatment system that can provide potable water for indoor use in single family homes, and removing PFAS from water using liquid extractions. These teams are also eligible to compete for a Phase II grant of up to $100,000 to further implement their design in a real-world setting.

Phase I grantees include student teams from the following universities:

Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio Smartphones to Reduce Food Waste and Insecurity

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pa. VOC Sensors for ppb-Level Detection and Speciation

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo. MAP-HABS: An Innovative Platform for the Early and Ongoing Detection of Harmful Algal Blooms

Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Fla. Single-Stage Process for Biogas Purification

Hamline University, St. Paul, Minn. Increased Sensitivity for Lead Detection in Drinking Water Using Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy

Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Ill. Sorbent-Amended Caps for PFAS-Contaminated Sediments

Marshall University, Huntington, W.Va. Nanoclay Reinforced Recycled HDPE to Replace PVC and PE Water Pipe Materials

Miami University, Oxford, Ohio Perstraction for the Removal of PFAs from Water

Montana Tech of the University of Montana, Montana Technological University, Butte, Mont. Biochar Wattle for Enhanced Surface Water Quality

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, N.J. Induction-Surface-Heating Membrane Distillation

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, N.J. Microwave-Catalytic Membrane for PFAS Degradation

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, N.J. Remediation of PFAS-contaminated Soil and Sediment

New York University, New York, N.Y. Urban Food Lab: Composting Plastic in Aquaponics

Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla. Solar-Energy-Combined Desalination Systems

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City, S.D. Efficient Solar-Driven Water Desalination Based on Nanomaterial Design

Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill. HAB Early Mitigation by Magnetic Photocatalysts

Stanford University, Stanford, Calif. Electro-Assisted Wastewater Nutrient Recovery

Temple University, Philadelphia, Pa. Biochar Filter for Philadelphia Water Pb Removal

Tulane University, New Orleans, La. Advancing Next Generation Genomic Tools for Detection of Naegleria Fowleri in Potable Water

University of Akron, Akron, Ohio Waterborne NIPU Epoxy Hybrid Coating

University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Cryptosporidium Capture in Sewage Impacted Waters

University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Functionalized Membranes for Removal of PFAS

University of Alabama in Huntsville, Huntsville, Ala. Distributed Fiber-optic Turbidity Sensor Network

University of California, Riverside, Calif. Small-Scale Solar Desalination for Drinking Water

University of Central Florida, Orlando, Fla. Desalination using 2D MoS2 Nano-solar Evaporator

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich. Biodegradation of Microplastics in Water Treatment

University of Toledo, Toledo, Ohio Wet Wipes That Turn into Toilet Paper When Flushed

University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah Fungi-bacteria Based Biodegradation of PFAS

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech), Blacksburg, Va. Rare Earth Elements Recovery Using Food Waste

Wayne State University, Detroit, Mich. GSI-Informed Urban Groundwater Monitoring Networks

Western Dakota Technical Institute, Western Dakota Tech, Rapid City, S.D. Tertiary Wastewater Treatment through Aquaponics

Yale University, New Haven, Conn. Solar Window for Water Collection and Purification



To learn more about the P3 Phase I winners, visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/655/records_per_page/ALL

Background:

The P3 program is a two-phase research grants program that challenges students to research, develop and design innovative projects addressing environmental and public health challenges. Phase I serves as a “proof of concept,” where teams are awarded a $25,000 grant to develop their idea and showcase their research in the spring at EPA's National Student Design Expo. These teams are then eligible to compete for a Phase II grant of up to $100,000 to implement their design in a real-world setting.

For more information on the P3 Program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/P3

To learn more about EPA’s 50th anniversary, visit: https://www.epa.gov/50