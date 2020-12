Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 21:49 Hits: 6

Researchers have identified a type of immune cells that acts as a major driver of breast cancer growth by preventing the accumulation of a specific protein that induces anti-tumor responses. This new knowledge could be utilized for the development of novel immunotherapeutic approaches to treat the disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201215164919.htm