Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 00:24 Hits: 4

The type and abundance of bacteria found in the mouth may be linked to lung cancer risk in non-smokers. Fewer species and high numbers of particular types of bacteria seem to be linked to heightened risk, the findings indicate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201214192400.htm