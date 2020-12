Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 16:54 Hits: 1

Scientists are getting closer to finding the genes for maleness in waterhemp and Palmer amaranth, two of the most troublesome agricultural weeds in the US. Finding the genes could enable new 'genetic control' methods for the weeds, which, in many places, no longer respond to herbicides.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201211115452.htm