Mystery solved with math: Cytoplasmic traffic jam disrupts sleep-wake cycles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 December 2020

Mathematicians have identified the principle of how aging and diseases like dementia and obesity cause sleep disorders. A combination of mathematical modelling and experiments demonstrated that the cytoplasmic congestion caused by aging, dementia, and/or obesity disrupts the circadian rhythms in the human body and leads to irregular sleep-wake cycles. This finding suggests new treatment strategies for addressing unstable sleep-wake cycles.

