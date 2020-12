Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 21:43 Hits: 5

The United States generates seven million tons of sewage sludge annually, enough to fill 2,500 Olympic-sized swimming pools. While a portion of this waste is repurposed for manure and other land applications, a substantial amount is still disposed of in landfills. In a new study, researchers have uncovered an efficient way to use leftover sludge to make biodegradable plastics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201214164320.htm