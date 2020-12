Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 00:23 Hits: 5

Meier-Gorlin syndrome, or MGS, is a rare genetic developmental disorder that causes dwarfism, small ears, a small brain, missing patella and other skeletal abnormalities. One mutation causing MGS, first reported in 2017, is a Lysine 23 to Glutamic acid (K23E) substitution in the gene for Orc6. Researchers have now put that mutant human gene into fruit flies to probe the function of Orc6 K23E.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201214192327.htm