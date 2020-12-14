Irrelevant information interferes with making decisions

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 20:03 Hits: 5

According to new research from behavioral economists, irrelevant information or unavailable options often cause people to make bad choices. When both elements are present, the probability of a poor decision is even greater. Through an experiment involving 222 individual tests each consisting of more than 40 questions, research revealed that decisions made in an environment of irrelevant information carry time, cognitive, and consequence costs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201214150332.htm