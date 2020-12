Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 11:17 Hits: 4

When it comes to festive flora, the Christmas tree often steals the spotlight. But countless other plants have become symbols of the holiday season.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/christmas-festive-plants-from-around-the-world/a-55892197?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss