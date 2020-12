Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 13:30 Hits: 4

A new technology, called Artificial Chemist 2.0, allows users to go from requesting a custom quantum dot to completing the relevant R&D and beginning manufacturing in less than an hour. The tech is completely autonomous, and uses artificial intelligence and automated robotic systems to perform multi-step chemical synthesis and analysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201211083041.htm