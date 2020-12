Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 19:57 Hits: 2

The environment is polluted by microplastics worldwide. A research team has now discovered that microplastic particles find their way into living cells more easily if they were exposed to natural aquatic environments, i.e. fresh water and seawater. Biomolecules occurring in the water are deposited on the microplastic surfaces, which promote the internalization of the particles into cells.

