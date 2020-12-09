The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Multiple semiconductor type switching to boost thermoelectric conversion of waste heat

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Scientists demonstrate double charge carrier type switching of tin SnSe semiconductor by doping of antimony Sb. The SnSe carrier type switches from p-type to n-type, and re-switches to p-type as doping increases, due to the switching of major Sb substitution site from Se to Sn, promising reliable charge polarity control, leading to realization of SnSe-based p/n homojunction thermoelectric device for converting waste heat into electricity and new insights on impurity doping of compound semiconductors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209140400.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version