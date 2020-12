Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 22:06 Hits: 0

Different languages describe motion differently, according to distinct lexical rules. And though we may not consciously notice those rules, we follow them -- and researchers have found they affect how our brains perceive and process descriptions of physical movement.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209170625.htm