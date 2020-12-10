The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Kids gain weight when new convenience stores open nearby

Category: Environment Hits: 0

A new study found that changes in the food environment around low-income and high-ethnic/racial minority populations over time impact childhood obesity. Increased availability of small grocery stores selling a selection of healthy items in close proximity to children's homes improves their weight status over time, whereas increased availability of convenience stores selling predominantly unhealthy foods is likely to be detrimental.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201210074725.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version