Beating the heat: Oxidation in novel coating material for aircraft gas turbine engines

Ytterbium silicide (Yb-Si) is a promising coating material for the high-temperature sections of aircraft gas turbine engines. Although Yb-Si is heat-resistant and prevents formation of structurally harmful SiO2 in the coating, its oxidation mechanisms are unclear. In a recent study, scientists demonstrate how the Yb to Si ratio in the material, and the surrounding atmosphere, affect the oxidation processes in Yb-Si, opening doors to more energy efficient gas turbines.

