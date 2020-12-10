The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Exoplanet around distant star resembles reputed 'Planet Nine' in our solar system

Astronomers think planets can exist in orbits far from their star, and propose a two-step process: interactions with the star or inner planets kick it out of the inner system, and then a passing star stabilizes the orbit to keep it bound. Such a scenario could explain the hypothesized 'Planet Nine' in our solar system. Astronomers has now confirmed that one binary star system, HD 106906, has a planet in a bound, highly eccentric orbit.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201210145708.htm

