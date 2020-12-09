Researcher adds to timeline of human evolution by studying an island fox

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 22:06 Hits: 0

Nearly two decades ago, a small-bodied 'human-like' fossil, Homo floresiensis, was discovered on an island in Indonesia. Some scientists have credited the find, now nicknamed 'Hobbit,' as representative of a human ancestor who developed dwarfed features after living on the island, while others suggest it represents a modern human suffering from some type of disease because of its distinct human-like face and small brain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209170647.htm