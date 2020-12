Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 16:55 Hits: 5

Phase transitions describe dramatic changes in properties of a macroscopic system - like the transition from a liquid to a gas. Starting from individual ultracold atoms, physicists were able to observe the emergence of such a transition with an increasing number of particles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201211115505.htm