The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Embryonic development in a petri dish

Category: Environment Hits: 2

By growing mouse stem cells in a special gel, a research team succeeded to grow structures similar to parts of an embryo. The trunk-like structures develop the precursors for neural, bone, cartilage and muscle tissues from cellular clumps within five days. This could allow the investigation of the effects of pharmacological agents more effectively in the future -- and on a scale that would not be possible in living organisms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201210145814.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version