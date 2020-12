Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 04:34 Hits: 4

Researchers say global carbon emissions dropped by an estimated 2.4 billion metric tons this year due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. They have also warned that the emissions may rebound once the pandemic ends.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/global-carbon-emissions-down-by-record-7-in-2020/a-55900887?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss