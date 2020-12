Articles

'Happy families are all alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.' So goes the first line of Leo Tolstoy's 'Anna Karenina.' Little did the Russian novelist know his famous opening line would one day be used to describe microbial communities, their health and their relationships to their hosts.

