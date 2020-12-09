The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Using light, red blood cells and a honey bee peptide to deliver therapeutic proteins

Protein therapies are often more potent and selective toward their biochemical targets than other types of drugs, particularly small molecules. However, proteins are also more likely to be quickly degraded by enzymes or cleared from blood by the kidneys, which has limited their clinical use. Now, researchers have engineered red blood cell (RBC) carriers that release therapeutic proteins when stimulated by light, with the help of a honey bee peptide.

