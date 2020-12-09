Youth depression tied to higher risk of 66 diseases and premature death

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020

Depressed children and teenagers have an increased risk of suffering from premature death and a wide range of illnesses later in life. That is according to a large observational study. The findings highlight the need to look for other potential diseases following childhood or adolescent depression. Other psychiatric conditions, such as anxiety and substance misuse, can explain part of the association.

