Regions in Europe at risk of nitrate leaching

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 17:49 Hits: 0

Nutrient contamination of groundwater as a result of nitrogen-based fertilizers is a problem in many places in Europe. Scientists have shown that over a period of at least four months per year, nitrate can leach into the groundwater and surface water on about three-quarters of Europe's agricultural land. The proportion of areas at risk from nitrate leaching is thus almost twice as large as previously assumed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209124945.htm