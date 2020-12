Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 16:20 Hits: 2

Researchers have, inspired by the efficient foraging behavior of a single-celled amoeba, developed an analog computer for finding a reliable and swift solution to the traveling salesman problem -- a representative combinatorial optimization problem.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201210112050.htm