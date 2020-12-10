Amino acid recycling in cells: Autophagy helps cells adapt to changing conditions

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 16:21 Hits: 3

Scientists have shown for the first time how specific metabolites produced by autophagy are utilized by a cell. They discovered that in budding yeast adapting to respiratory growth, autophagy -- an intracellular recycling system -- recycles the amino acid serine to trigger growth through mitochondrial one-carbon metabolism. This study shows how the recycling function of autophagy is crucial for adaptation to fluctuating environmental conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201210112157.htm